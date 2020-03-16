AN OSWESTRY School pupil recently represented his country in a cricket tournament held at the country’s home of cricket.

Year 6 student, Oliver Harrison, travelled to Lords Cricket Ground to bat for England in a Cricket for People with Disabilities (CFPD) tournament against Wales.

The CFPD was formed to give people with mixed disabilities the opportunity to play cricket and develop their potential regardless of the severity of their disability.

Being the youngest player on the team did not phase Oli, whose biggest hobby is cricket. He was selected to play in two of the three games, and overall delivered five wickets.

Oli was able to live out his dream of playing at Lords, and was delighted to have had the opportunity.

Oli said: “This was a dream come true. I’ve visited Lords before for a tour and a net session with my brother, but I never though I’d have the chance to play here; I didn’t want the day to end.”

At the end of the final match, Oli was awarded man of the match for his last game. He was recognised for his extremely accurate bowling and excellence on the field at the age of 12.