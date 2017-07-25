Death 'not suspicious'

The death of an Oswestry man who was found in his home is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

A man, named locally as Ben Davies, was found dead at his home in Unicorn Road, Oswestry.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.50am on Sunday, July 16 to reports of a patient in cardiac arrest.

“On arrival a paramedic and Community First Response officer found there was nothing further they could do to help.”

West Mercia Police were notified by the ambulance service after the body of the man, believed to be in his 20s, was found at a property.

A spokesperson said: “The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file was passed to the coroner’s office.”