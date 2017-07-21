Chef Tim cooks up a treat for the stars

An Oswestry chef is building up a reputation as chef to the stars.

Tim Roberts, owner of Su Casa, recently served opera legend Alfie Boe ahead of his performance alongside Michael Ball at Shropshire’s Walcot Hall.

But he’s not the only one to have sampled the Spanish and Italian mobile feast delights after Tim became a regular chef to the likes of TV antiques show presenters Eric Knowles and Tim Wannacott after a chance meeting while BBC One show Bargain Hunt was being filmed in Shrewsbury, and he’s also served former singer and TV presenter Connie Fisher, plus TV chef Ainsley Harriott, and Nathaniel Parker who used to play Inspector Lynley in the TV crime series.

Tim said: “One of the regular presenters, Eric Knowles, is a particular fan of my food and loves the spiciest stuff. I do paella dishes from Spain and Latin street food such as Mexican fajitas, chicken and peppers and pulled pork.”

Reflecting on his chance meeting with Alfie Boe, he said: “I was serving about 600 people that evening and Alfie came over for a plateful. We had a really good chat after I told him I have relatives who come from his part of the world around Fleetwood in Lancashire. He’s a very down-to-earth guy and he said he really enjoyed my food.

“Actually, I’ve cooked for him before when he appeared at the Llangollen Eisteddfod, where I’m also a regular caterer, a few years ago but on that occasion he sent someone to get his food for him rather than fetching it himself.”

The 43-year-old served his apprenticeship with his family business of Eric Roberts Butchers in Oswestry before taking a job with a travel company working in countries across Europe, before establishing Su Casa with his wife, Sarah, eight years ago.

Tim will once again be serving mouth-watering treats at the Llangollen Pavilion later this year with Su Casa for the annual Llangollen Food Festival, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15.

He added: “I’ve cooked for so many famous people in the past few years I think you could call me the caterer to the stars but I’m really looking forward to being at Hamper Llangollen again this year.”