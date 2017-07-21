In Bloom judges call at Chirk station

Chirk Railway Station looked ‘bloomin’ lovely’ in time for the arrival of national competition judges.

Wales in Bloom judges visited Chirk station last week to scope out this years’ entry for the competition, organised by Friends of Chirk Station.

John Woods, a judge and vice chairman of Wales in Bloom arrived by train along with fellow judge Shona Carle to assess the station for another possible ‘Outstanding’ in the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards 2017.

Friends of Chirk Station were joined by clerk to Chirk Town Counci, Shaun Jones, and chairman, Frank Hemmings, to welcome the judges and represent the town.

Christine Ashford, from the Friends of Chirk Station, said that the visit went very well.

“I think the judges enjoyed their visit and several good comments were made on the displays at the station.

“Thankfully the prayers for rain were answered so no more carrying water from home and watering twice a day!”

The judges also visited Caffi Wylfa’s entry into Wales in Bloom, followed by an assessment of Friends of St Mary’s churchyard who have also entered into the It’s Your Neighbourhood awards.

Friends of Chirk Station started entering the RHS competition in 2012 and have since been awarded five ‘Outstanding’ assessments.

Christine continued: “Hopefully this year we get our sixth ‘Outstanding’. The award ceremony is not until September and takes place in Pembrokeshire, where they will announce the winners of Wales in Bloom and It’s Your Neighbourhood awards. It is also the 50th anniversary of the RHS, so it will be a good celebration.

“I must say the station looks bloomin’ lovely!”

Christine wanted to thank Year 10 pupils Harley Hughes, Teegan Hughes and Chloe Roberts from Ysgol Dinas Bran, Llangollen who spent two days of eisteddfod week helping the station get ready for the judging as part of their Welsh BACC Community Skills challenge.