Williams takes back record

Josh Williams was in a league of his own when he took back his Oswestry Paragon course record.

The Team Bottrill/HSS Hire rider has provided a target time for other riders on the Queen’s Head to Gobowen course in recent years, but lost the course record to Ryan Morley earlier in the season.

However, last week he took it back – and it will take some beating – after he averaged just over 30mph to stop the clock on 19 minutes and eight seconds – more than a minute faster than Morley’s record.

In second place in Round 10 of the time trial series was David Williams, of VeloTik RT, who was riding the course for the first time in several years and was more than two minutes behind Williams crossing the line in 21:09.

Also enjoying the warm summer evening as part of the 38-strong field was Stuart Proctor, of Revolutions Racing, who came third in 22:08, while fourth place went to Gary Duncan, of Paramount CRT, whose time of 22:20 put him ahead of Andy Campbell, of Wrecsam Tri (22:38).

Two Graham Weigh Cycles riders also made it under the 23-minute mark with James Bell (22:43) edging out Angelo DeRosa (22:55).

Tom Richardson set his fastest time of the year recording 23:11 to be the fastest Paragon rider, with Glyn Jones getting his first sub 24-minute ride (23:53) to increase his points series lead. Adam Riley also gained a personal best (24:05) to edge out Darrell Walsh (24:09) and Rob Kerr (24:24) in a hard-fought battle for points.

There was also a season best for Paragon rider Pete Norman who at nearly 80 got his first sub 30-minute ride of the year averaging 20mph for a time of 29:54, while at the other end of the age range 13-year-old Jack Young was quickest junior in a time of 26:55, with 14-year-old Lucy Hammonds improving by over a minute on her first ride the previous week to clock 32:57.

Louise Woodvine, of Paramount CRT, was fastest woman in 28:49 with Paula Beech riding her first ever time trial coming home in 29:22.