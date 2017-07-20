Village mobile sped camera to target speeding motorists

A mobile speed camera is being introduced in Welshampton.

Residents have previously raised concerns about motorists failing to adhere to the 30mph speed limit when travelling along the A495 Ellesmere to Whitchurch road that passes through the heart of the village.

Initial figures show at least 40 per cent of drivers exceed the speed limit, with 15 per cent of vehicles above 35.7mph.

Anna Higgins, communications manager at the Safer Roads Partnership, which began deploying the camera to the new site last Monday, said they will also respond to community requests for speed enforcement.

She continued: “We are launching a new community concern enforcement site in Welshampton to address the high level of concern in the local community.

“With a residential area nearby, residents are understandably concerned about the speed of traffic.

“We hope that the presence of a speed camera will encourage drivers to change their behaviour and drive at a lower, safer speed. This will help to improve the quality of life for people living in the area and improve the safety of the road for all those who use it.”

The data collected while the site is operational will be used to assess its impact on traffic speed and driver behaviour.