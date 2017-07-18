Champions League dream over for TNS as Saints beaten at home by HNK Rijeka

THE NEW Saints' European ambitions are on ice for another year as they lost 1-5 at home to HNK Rijeka in the Champions League Second Qualifying Round tonight.

Trailing 2-0 after the first leg in Croatia, goals from Florentin Matei and Mario Gavranovic - who later added a second - either side of half time were enough to put the tie beyond Saints’ control.

Alexander Gorgon added a third as TNS's heads dropped in the second as HNK took a firm grip on the tie before Stefan Ristovski grabbed a fourth.

Adrian Cieslewicz scored a consolation for the Saints as they were well beaten.

The first chance fell the Croatians’ way as neat play down the right saw Gorgon find the ball 20 yards out, but his effort was deflected wide on seven minutes.

TNS’s first sight of goal came 15 minutes in when Scott Quigley showed great strength to hold off two HNK defenders to feed Aeron Edwards, but his weak effort flew well wide.

There was controversy on 22 minutes when Steve Saunders was kicked in the head when challenging for a high ball in the Rijeka penalty area, but Bulgarian ref Georgi Kabakov gave an indirect free kick, which Qugley fired into the wall.

It appeared the referee deemed the challenge dangerous without touching the player, meaning TNS appeals for a penalty fell on deaf ears.

Gorgon came close again after springing TNS’s high offside line, but shot weakly with only Paul Harrison to beat on 32 minutes.

It was worst case scenario for TNS on 42 minutes when Matei showed some excellent footwork to link up with Santos and slot home from ten yards out.

It meant the Welsh Champions, who had huffed and puffed all first half, would need four goals to progress.

Ruscoe resisted the opportunity to make changes at half-time as TNS looked for a miracle comeback to salvage their European hopes for another year.

But it was effectively tie over on 53 minutes when Gavranovic turned Connell Rawlinson and fired under Harrison from 15 yards, just minutes after coming on.

Gorgon finally grabbed the goal he’d been threatening all night when he collected the ball on the edge of the box on the hour and smashed home past Harrison.

The Croats were cutting TNS apart at will now as heads dropped, with Ristovski running onto a through ball and fired past Harrison just minutes later.

The TNS faithful were given something to cheer when 2016/17 star man Cieslewicz showed plenty of composure to curl an effort past Simon Sluga from 20 yards out on 69 minutes.

It was five of the best for HNK as Gavranovic was on hand to tap home into an empty net on 79 minutes.