More than 100 horses and other animals seized by RSPCA and Shropshire police in Dudleston Heath

More than 100 horses along with dogs, cats and rabbits were rescued in Dudleston Heath yesterday morning.

Along with police and the RSPCA, a vet and wildlife crime officer arrived at the property to execute a warrant under the animal welfare act.

They had been working together on an investigation after concerns were raised that a number of animals were living in poor conditions at a property in the village.

By midnight they had seized 106 horses after a 16-hour day.

The horses were examined by a vet where an assessment was made of the condition that they were in and then removed from the site with help from the World Horse Welfare.

Rachel Butler, from the RSPCA, said: “The RSPCA is working with West Mercia Police and local vets after being made aware of allegations that a number of animals were living in poor conditions at a property in Dudleston Heath in Shropshire.