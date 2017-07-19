Former England hotshot puts visitors in charge

A magnificent century by former England star Kabir Ali took Saturday’s game against C and R Hawks just out of Oswestry’s reach – and saw the Morda Road men’s lead at the top of the Birmingham League Division Two reduced to three points.

Ali’s ton took Hawks to 277 all out from their 50 overs – and Oswestry’s brave reply saw them end up with a losing draw, just 12 runs short at 265-9.

“It was a magnificent game of cricket,” said Oswestry captain Robbie Clarke. “Kabir was just class, but we went so close to winning it.

“We’re still playing well, and it was great to see such a big crowd enjoying such an excellent afternoon’s entertainment.”

It all started well for Oswestry when Hawks’ other danger man Omar Ali was dismissed by Sadaf Hussain in the first over of the game.

But Kabir was in imperious form, hitting 12 fours and four sixes before being bowled by Charlie Morris for 118.

Morris returned the best bowling figures for Oswestry of 4-48, but the pick of the attack was fellow left-arm spinner Mark Robinson.

The former skipper finished with 4-56 from 15 overs, including four of the first five wickets to fall.

Joe Carrasco led Oswestry’s reply with a fine 91, and Oswestry kept up the chase until the final over.

Xavie Clarke added a stylish 40, Mark Robinson 25 and Dean Suter 20, but Hawks just denied the home side – taking 16 points to Oswestry’s nine.

n Oswestry now face a trip to Harborne on Saturday, a side skipper Clarke feels are in a false position near the bottom of the table.

“I thought Harborne would be title challengers, and they’ll be looking for a decent second half to the season,” he said. “It will be a tough game.”