We've no plans to go out of Europe with a whimper

Interim Saints boss Scott Ruscoe is warning his TNS players won’t be getting the bugle out and shouting ‘charge’ too early in their crucial Champions League second qualifying round second leg clash tonight.

Croatia’s HNK Rijeka come to Park Hall with a 2-0 lead following last week’s difficult first leg as TNS look to progress into the third round of qualifying.

Ruscoe believes his side will give it all they have in trying to overturn the two-goal deficit – but wants them to remain disciplined until the right moment tonight.

“We’re definitely going to give it a go and we’re not going out with a whimper,” said Ruscoe, who expects Christian Seargeant to make a return to his matchday squad.

“If we’re still in the tie at half-time, and it’s 0-0, that’s when the decision has to be made to go for it.

“There’s no point in a 0-0. Yes, as a result, it looks okay but it’s not going to help us progress.

“We’ve got to play cat and mouse in the first half and definitely not concede in the first 15 minutes.

“There’s no point going all out in the first half, hit the bar and they hit us on the break to score and game over.

“We’ve got a plan. We’ll stick to it by frustrating them and hit them on the counter.

“If we were to get a goal to make it 2-1, then I don’t think you’ll see such a composed performance from them. They’ll be the big favourites to go through but if we get a goal, anything can happen.

“We have a chance with set-pieces. I wouldn’t say it’s a weakness as they’ve got some big boys but I don’t think they’re great on crosses.

“I don’t think they’re as confident as they should be down the sides when we counter.

“There are things we can work on to get at them to give us the best chance in the home tie.”

Ruscoe was delighted with his side’s largely defensive showing last week, but admitted there was still an air of ‘what if’ about two late chances for Scott Quigley.

He added: “I thought he could’ve been a bit more assertive – he tried to go around the keeper and needed to have a bit more belief.

“He showed great pace and positioning to get there.

“With his second opportunity, Scott got down the left-hand side and if he’d lifted his head a little bit, he could have found a team-mate... but it’s all ifs and maybes.

“I was pleased overall. We had chances, and the way we came back and stuck together until the hour when the second goal went in was brilliant.

“I thought our fitness more than matched theirs. We were getting chances at the end of the game.

“I can’t do anything about the free-kick and I think when we look again at the second goal, we’ll be disappointed.

“But the tie isn’t over.”

The clash with HNK kicks off at 7pm.

n Tonight’s game is heading for a sell-out. Under Champions League rules, no standing is allowed in the stadium, which restricts capacity. Spectators will again be able to park in the field adjoining the Park Hall stadium.