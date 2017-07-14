TNS given Hibernians FC or Zalzburg Champions League carrot to beat HNK Rijeka

THE NEW SAINTS will face Hibernians Fc of Malta or Austrian club FC Zalzburg if they can overturn their 2-0 deficit against HNK Rijeka next Tuesday.

The Third Qualifying Round draw was made in Nyon on Friday morning, giving the Welsh champions the perfect incentive to progress.

If they make the third round, they will automatically drop into the final qualifying round for the UEFA Europa League, giving them a chance of reaching the group stages.

However, a tough task awaits them at Park Hall on Tuesday, with HNK holding a two-goal lead.

For a preview of the clash, see Tuesday's Advertizer.