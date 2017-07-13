Co-op cut size of Station Avenue homes plan to 22

The Co-op has made further amendments to a planning application they submitted last year.

The company submitted a planning application in late December 2016 to build up to 24 dwellings, together with public open space and the creation of a new access off Station Avenue in Chirk.

The first amendment was to lower the number of dwellings down to 23 and for the buildings to be placed on the wider area of the proposed site.

Now the planning application states the area is for 22 dwellings after concerns were raised over the amount of traffic and the conservation area that is found on the land.

A representative from The Co-op said: “The Co-op has now listened to feedback about the design which has been raised by the council and the number of homes being built has now been revised down from 24 to 22.

“The site is adjoining the conservation area and the Co-op has agreed to replacement tree planting, the Council’s conservation officer has now withdrawn their objection.

“We are hopeful that the application will be considered by the Council’s planning committee at the end of July.”