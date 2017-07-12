Ellesmere meet their Waterloo

Ellesmere could only pick up four points as they were thrashed at home in the Shropshire County Cricket League Division Two by Wellington Thirds.

Put into bat, Ellesmere’s day got off to a solid start as opener Jonathan Mitchell scored a fine 64 at the top of the innings, and he was ably supported by Fraser Duncan, who scored 34.

However, it was downhill from there as the Ellesmere innings fell apart as only Aaron Clegg made it into double figures with 12.

The 23 extras given away by Wellington was the third highest scorer as Ellesmere finished their 45 overs on 171-9.

Ryan Fernando took a chance on himself with a fine 3-24 off eight overs for Wellington.

In reply, the visitors were rocked early on as Ashley Thomas grabbed two important wickets.

But that was the highlight for the home attack as Harry Gaughan’s superb 104 not out saw Wellington for the win.

Thomas finished with 2-45 from his nine overs.

Ellesmere will look to bounce back this week as they host north Shropshire rivals Prees for a 1pm start.