Plan to end free parking at Gobowen railway station

Parking charges may be introduced at Gobowen Railway Station.

A report due to go before Shropshire Council’s cabinet tomorrow proposes the introduction of a pay-and-display system following a review of car parking across the county.

Until now, the car park in Gobowen – the village’s only dedicated public car park – has been free and is well used by commuters.

The report also proposed the introduction of a parking tariff for heavy goods vehicles and coaches on Oswald Road in Oswestry.

Other proposals in the report include varying car-parking charges depending on their location with seven new pricing bands, introducing a tradespersons’ waiver, removing designated long and short stay car parks and changing residents’ parking permits.

If approved, the unitary authority will also be coming down harder on those who do not have the correct ticket, with the proposed removal of its discretionary 15-minute ‘pop and shop’ provision, which does not enforce people for the 15 minutes on all its on and off-street pay and display parking spaces.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, and the local member for St Martins, said: “In simple terms, we want to offer an improved parking service that is hassle-free and that makes use of the latest technology.

“We want a service that offers value for money and that is consistent across the county.

“And we want to make it easy for our customers to understand how much it costs to park – in our car parks and on-street – and the easiest way to pay.”

If approved by cabinet, the proposals will be subject to a public consultation beginning on July 22 before final proposals return to cabinet in the autumn.