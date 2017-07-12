Hussain destroys Wombourne hosts

A magnificent spell of bowling by Sadaf Hussain led Oswestry to a comfortable win at Wombourne on Saturday – and consolidated their lead in the Birmingham League Division Two.

The Pakistani pace ace took 9-47 to help dismiss the home side for just 85 after Oswestry skipper Robbie Clarke had invited them to bat.

Four of Hussain’s victims were clean bowled – three without playing a shot – two were lbw and three caught as Wombourne capitulated.

His hopes of all 10 were dashed when Mark Robinson, the only other bowler used, dismissed number nine batsman Matt Pountney for his sole success.

“It was a great spell by Sadaf,” said Oswestry skipper Robbie Clarke. “He was moving it in the air and off the pitch, and was practically unplayable.

“Let’s hope he can do it again when we start the second half of the season against C and R Hawks at home on Saturday.”

Oswestry suffered a couple of early scares when they set out to chase their modest target, losing Warrick Fynn for a duck and skipper Clarke for four in the second over of the innings.

But Xavie Clarke, whose classy 42no included 10 fours, and Joe Carrasco (31no) saw them to 89-2 without further mishap.

Oswestry now lead the division by 18 points, but perhaps more importantly in view of their promotion challenge, are 57 points clear of third place.

n Saturday’s opponents, C and R Hawks, are one of the clubs in joint third, so the game at Morda Road takes on extra significance. The game starts at midday, a big crowd is expected, and entry is free.