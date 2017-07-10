TNS Champions League clash in Croatia live on Sgorio's website and Facebook

THE NEW SAINTS'S crucial Champions League Second Qualifying Round clash with HNK Rijeka will be shown on S4C's flagship football show Sgorio.



The first leg in Croatia will be shown on the S4C website and Sgorio’s Facebook Live page from 7.45pm.

Bryn Tomos will provide commentary on this Welsh language-only broadcast.

The Saints travel to Stadion Rujevica to take on Croatian champions Rijeka, after overcoming first round opponents Europa FC of Gibraltar.

Rijeka are no strangers to Welsh Premier League clubs, having been drawn against Prestatyn Town in the Europa League second qualifying round back in 2013/14.

The Croatian side ran out comfortable 8-0 aggregate winners on that occasion.