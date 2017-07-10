Emergency services called to head on collision in Ellesmere

A man has been taken to hospital following a head on crash involving a heavy goods vehicle and car.

The collision happened on Elson Road in Ellesmere just after 1.10pm this afternoon.

Four fire crews including the rescue tender were sent from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington and used cutting equipment to release the driver of the car.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance and treated the driver, a man in his 30’s, for back pain. He was immobilised and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The B5068 Ellesmere to St Martins road is currently closed.