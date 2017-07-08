Homecoming for army son

They say never take your work home with you, but that’s just what one soldier did when he made a surprise visit to his mum and step-dad in Ellesmere.

Corporal Kieran Welfoot from 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards parked up his Jackal armoured vehicle at his parent’s house while he dropped in for a cup of tea on his way to exercises.

Kieran, who serves in ‘C‘ Company and is based in Robertson Barracks in Norfolk, was heading to a week-long exercise at Nesscliffe training ground in which the squadron will practice vehicle-mounted operations ahead of a six-week deployment to California.

He said: “Obviously being based in Norfolk, I can’t just pop in to see my mum and step-dad whenever I feel like it. It was great to see them today. I was able to introduce them to my crew that they have heard so much about, but have never met.”

Kieran’s mum, Sue, added: “I guess this is what happens when we don’t visit as often as we should. The Army sends him to us!”

While in California, ‘C’ Company will be based at the National Training Centre in the Mojave Desert and will integrate with 8/1 Cavalry who form part of 2/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team. Like the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards their primary role is reconnaissance, a vital role of light cavalry.

