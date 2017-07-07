Girls with a burning ambition to save lives

A recruitment day for women firefighters has been hailed a success – but more are needed.

Oswestry Fire Station hosted a taster session last month, providing a chance for prospective firefighters to tour the station, check out the equipment, try on fire kit and experience wearing breathing apparatus under instruction from firefighters.

The visitors also talked to female firefighters from stations at Prees, Albrighton and Wem.

“It was a very successful event attended by eight women who were interested in joining the fire service at various stations across the county,” said watch manager Phil Davies.

There are 26 women firefighters in Shropshire, eight in wholetime roles in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wellington and 18 on-call from the county’s rural stations.

But Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service wants to encourage more to join what is often seen as a male career.

The session also covered training, development and support and promotion opportunities in a career as an on-call firefighter and the wide variety of incidents attended by firefighters including fires, floods, road traffic crashes, animal rescues, building collapses and any other major incidents.

Other duties include fire safety education in schools and the home and attending community events to reduce fires and injuries as well as charitable work.

“We also talked about the benefits to the community and to employers who allow their staff to leave work at a moment’s notice to answer an emergency call,” added Phil, “There is a sense of achievement, confidence building and new friendships they gain when joining the fire service.”

For more information about what the job entails call 01743 260441 or visit the careers section at www.shropshirefire.gov.uk and fill in a questionnaire.