Sculpture of town's famed war poet will cost £13,000 less

A sculpture of Wilfred Owen will cost £13,000 less than originally planned.

Oswestry Town Council has commissioned town artist Tim Turner to produce the life-sized statue of the famed war poet as part of the commemorations of his work and the end of the First World War.

An initial budget of £40,000 was set.

But councillors have now been told the cost is more likely to be £27,000 after project leader Chris Woods, of Trefonen Lights Out, sought sponsorship.

Councillor Chris Schofield said: “I think we should congratulate Chris Woods for bringing down the cost with sponsorship and also for leading this project.”

The sculpture will be cast in bronze by Castle Fine Arts Foundry based in Llanrhaeadr YM, and is expected to be 6ft tall when completed.

It will be based in Cae Glas Park, with councillors now looking to possibly place it where the pounder gun is located just down from the Park Gates and the war memorial.

Clerk to the council David Preston said: “The hedge is coming out in the autumn, so we could landscape that area and the contract with the Royal Artillery Museum runs until March 2018, we could negotiate or look to put it elsewhere.

“We need paths to the statue because people will want to get close to it, so that would be a good location.”

Councillor Duncan Kerr said: “I fully support the recommendation and the idea. It’s good to see it moving forward.”

Members will review the future of the pounder gun in January and the council is planning to visit Tim at his workshop in the autumn.