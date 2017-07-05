Contractor airlifted to hospital after fall from factory roof in Chirk

A contractor was airlifted to hospital after falling from a factory roof.

The man was working at the Kronospan factory in Chirk when he fell through roofing at about 3pm on Monday.

Emergency services were called and the worker was flown by air ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A Kronospan spokesman said: “Unfortunately, a contractor working at the factory had an accident while working at height.

“Welsh Air Ambulance have taken him to hospital, and his company are making sure that he and his family are fully supported at this difficult time.

“We are obviously extremely concerned as to how this has happened and our health and safety manager is working closely with the relevant authorities to establish the facts.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We were called at shortly before 3pm on Monday to reports that a man had fallen through roofing at Kronospan in Chirk.

“The Wales Air Ambulance and two crews in emergency ambulances attended and a man was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.”