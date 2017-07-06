Born Free star Virginia McKenna launches new chapter for Ellesmere Library

ACTRESS and wildlife campaigner Virginia McKenna has launched a new chapter for Ellesmere Library.

The Born Free film star was the guest of honour as she cut the ribbon on the venture which is set to be a roaring success after residents campaigned to see it saved following funding cuts.

The 86-year-old praised the work of the volunteers who she said had “given a new lease of life, and a bright future” to the library.

She added: “I had the most delightful – indeed unforgettable – visit to Ellesmere. I met so many interesting and friendly people.”

Her visit also saw her meet with the “dedicated teams” of the Shropshire Wildlife Group, Shropshire Badger Group, Barn Owl Rescue, while also visiting Ellesmere College, adding: “I had such fun talking with the younger children and then listening to some brilliant African drumming by senior students.”

As well as opening the library, Ms McKenna also met competition winners and spoke of her career and campaign work during An Evening with event held at The Boathouse Restaurant.

And she even spent time making video messages for people’s relatives who couldn’t attend the opening.

The library forms part of a new community hub named ‘Our Space’, which is hoped to open later this month, based at the former Meres Day Centre on Trimpley Street.