Ruscoe blasts critics as he praises TNS Champions League fightback against Europa

A JUBILANT Scott Ruscoe has fired back at The New Saints’s critics following their superb second leg comeback against nine-man FC Europa on Tuesday.

The TNS Interim boss admitted his found some of the criticism of the first leg defeat harsh, but was delighted to see his team progress into the Second Qualifying Round with a 3-1 win.

Ruscoe insisted his decision to drop last season’s star man Adrian Cieslewicz was tactical and felt TNS played their best football against 11 men.

“There was a few people who wanted us to slip up tonight, so that’s for them,”Ruscoe told TNS TV.

” It was a good result tonight but I was really pleased with the performance. It’s a great feeling, especially after last week’s disappointment.

“I went on all week about how we didn’t do ourselves justice, and that if we went out giving it our all and playing our way, then I can’t ask anything more of you.

“I had a feeling over the last few days. We changed our shape a bit and we dropped our best player from last season. People will be wondering why I left Cies out, but it was purely tactical.

“We went with two recognised centre forwards and two number 10s to stifle them and then break on the counter. It worked really well in the first half and fortunately we were able to get 2-0 at half time was a dream result.

“I thought the sendings off disrupted us – we seemed to be better against 11 men than nine.”

The visitors took the lead on 37 minutes when Europa defender Ivan Moya put through his own net.

Quigley doubled the Saints lead minutes later and put them ahead in the tie for the first time.

The home side levelled the tie on aggregate within ten minutes of the second half as Walker slotted home a penalty after TNS were penalised for a handball.

Saints’s efforts were given a boost on 58 minutes when Kike was sent off for appearing to have stamped on Ryan Pryce.

He refused to leave the pitch, but Quillo was also shown a red card for dissent to the referee, leaving Europa with nine men.

However, a final 30 minutes was needed, but the the crucial goal came on the stroke of half-time in extra time when Quigley gathered the ball onto his left foot and fired in a superb effort past Munoz to put TNS 3-1 ahead.

Goalscoring hero Quigley added: “The lads are overwhelmed – we came to prove to a point, and it’s personally one of the best games I’ve ever played in.

“It shows what we’re about – we’re so close as a bunch. After last week, we sat and looked at each other to say ‘we need to have a go here’.

“I thought we were better against the 11 men, but we did what we did to come away with the victory which is one of the best in TNS history.”