Care home addressing report

A care home in Gobowen which has received a below par rating has insisted they are already making the improvements recommended.

Meadowbrook Care Home, in Twmpath Lane, has been working with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to improve their care and said they have reviewed staffing levels and deployment ensuring sufficient staff numbers on duty to meet the needs of residents.

The care home, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, received ‘Inadequate’ in their report and has since been working with the CQC and Shropshire Council to improve standards.

A Four Seasons Health Care spokesman said: “We are sorry that Meadowbrook Care Home has fallen well below the standards that we expect all of our homes to provide. Since the inspection, which took place in April, we have been treating this as a priority and carrying out a comprehensive programme of improvements.

“We have since put in place a new management structure with the appointment of two new home managers, because of the size and complexity of the home. One is focused on quality of care and the other on the business administration.

“We have the right systems and processes in place to support a high standard of care, but they were not being used properly. We are supporting staff with enhanced training in our policies and procedures to maintain quality of care.

“Because of improvements that have been made so far in the last three months, the home is now again able to admit new residents on certain units.”

Within the report, inspectors spoke to residents, staff and managers who raised concerns.

Inspectors also noted ants on a table where people eat and spilled milk on the floor which was not cleared up and a resident claimed staff don’t give them a bath or shower, just a ‘good wash down’.