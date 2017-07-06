Food fest will be 'best yet' says organiser

A feast for all the senses comes to Oswestry next weekend – with the organiser saying this year’s Food and Drink Festival will be ‘the best ever’.

Dozens of food and drink outlets from across the country will converge on the town centre this Saturday and Sunday for the 11th year running.

And they will bring with them the sights, sounds and smells from the four corners of the world.

John Waine, festival director, said it will be Oswestry’s biggest ever street feast.

He told the Advertizer: “We’ve got Japanese, Spanish, Caribbean, Thai, even Malaysian – it’s going to be food galore.

“The really nice thing is that we also have lots of local producers coming back again, that’s the really important part for us, supporting local small enterprises.”

One stall which will be familiar to fans of the BBC’s The Apprentice TV show will be ‘Ridiculously Rich’, the business established by contestant Alana Spencer who went on to the win the show.

It’s unknown if she will be making an appearance herself, but one of her ambassadors, Amber Humphreys from Ceridigion will be there offering some tempting treats, “She’s super keen so it’s perfect to have her at the festival,” added John.

Meanwhile, the Cambrian Beer Festival will return to the Cambrian Heritage Railway’s Oswestry station building on Oswald Road, and there will be jazz on Bailey Street courtesy of Hermon Chapel, with the Os Rocks Choir performing on the Sunday from 12.30pm, and Kinokulture will be screening a remake of Whisky Galore! on Friday and Saturday, both at 7.30pm.

John continued: “I’m super excited. I do think it’s going to be the best one ever with the street food and the range of stalls, and I’m pleased there will be a lot of new stalls too, as well as the familiar faces.

“We want everyone to have a good time and get behind this town festival.”

The two-day extravaganza runs from 10am to 4pm.