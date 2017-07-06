Summer of roadworks misery ahead

Drivers face three months of misery with plans to close the A483 road overnight.

Highways England will be undertaking lengthy work on the stretch between the Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry and Llanymynech starting on Monday.

The closures between 8pm and 6am will mean drivers face a 30-mile diversion via Shrewsbury, and will also impact four weekends.

Keir, which is carrying out the A483 work on behalf of Highways England, says the work will include vegetation clearance, drainage repairs, resurfacing and renewal of road markings and studs.

It follows similar short-term work on the road earlier this year.

Chairman of Pant and Llanymynech Parish Council, Dilys Gaskill, said residents are “apprehensive”.

She continued: “Everybody is a bit concerned with getting in and out and the fact that there are going to be weekend closures as well. We have been in touch with Keir whose representatives are coming to talk to parish councillors and we are going to make sure there are passes available for residents to get through like last time, as they worked well.”

The roadworks come just as the overnight closure from Mile End towards Shrewsbury comes to an end, which sent motorists on a 35-mile diversion via Welshpool.

The six-month overnight closures to allow for work on the Gledrid Roundabout near Chirk was expected to end on Friday.

Cllr Gaskill added: “We do feel as though we are being put on a bit and not a great deal is getting done.”

Chris Jones, construction team leader for Kier, said: “There will be four full weekend closures of the A483 carriageway towards the end of the works. Advance warning of these closures will be given on signage at the roadside.

“There will also be occasional daytime lane closures in the week using temporary traffic signals, but the road will remain open.”

He added: “I would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption people may experience during this work. Every effort will be made to manage noise levels and additional lighting carefully to ensure minimal impact on local residents and businesses.”