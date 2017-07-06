Captain leads the way for Ellesmere with unbeaten 124

Ellesmere made it back-to-back wins in the Shropshire County Cricket League Division Two as they beat Wheaton Aston.

The hosts elected to bat and thought they had set a good enough total as they racked up 240-4 from their 40 overs.

Wheaton skipper Nathan Whittingham top scored with an excellent 95 not out and wicketkeeper William Curtiss weighed in with 79 before he was run out by Kieran Barry.

Barry picked up 1-51 from his seven overs while Aaron Clegg grabbed 2-23 from five overs as the eighth bowler.

But Ellesmere made light work of the run chase as skipper Jonathan Mitchell scored a magnificent 124 not out at the top of the innings, carrying his bat throughout.

Barry capped off a good performance as he scored 51, setting a platform for Ellesmere to win the game.

An excellent 41 from Tristan Lloyd gave further support to Mitchell as Ellesmere picked up 20 points.

The Firsts will host Wellington Thirds at home for a 1pm start.