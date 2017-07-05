Defeat a wake-up call for Oswestry

Oswestry stalwart Mark Robinson believes Saturday’s defeat against Fordhouses could be just the wake-up call his side needs as they approach the halfway stage of what has been a hugely-successful season so far.

Fordhouses gained a fully-deserved six-wicket success at Morda Road to end the home side’s unbeaten record – but Oswestry remain 22 points clear of their conquerors at the top of the Birmingham League Division Two.

Oswestry’s total of 203-9 on a batsman-friendly wicket never seemed likely to trouble the visitors, and an opening stand of 131 between Niall Cooper (84) and Shaoib Akhtar (50) put the game firmly in the visitors’ grasp.

Former captain Robinson, who led the club to three promotions in five seasons from 2009, was himself the pick of the Oswestry attack, with his marathon 17-over spell yielding 2-62.

Earlier in the game, Oswestry’s batsmen threw wickets away with a series of rash shots.

Skipper Robbie Clarke (48), Warrick Fynn (42) and Alun Morris (36) all looked set for big scores, but were out carelessly.

“We knew at tea we were probably 80 runs short and so it proved,” said Robinson.

“We didn’t bat, bowl or field very well, and Fordhouses fully deserved to win.

“We were always going to lose a game at some stage, and perhaps a little complacency was creeping in. I’m sure the defeat will give us a real wake-up call going into this Saturday’s game against another strong side in Wombourne.

“Without exception, we’re all going to have to improve – but it’s not all doom and gloom. We’re still 22 points clear at the top, and nearly twice that ahead of third place.”

n n n n

Oswestry Seconds were well beaten by their Fordhouses counterparts. Only skipper Steve Humphreys (23) stayed long at the crease as Oswestry were bowled out for just 75.

Fordhouses reached their target at 76-2 in just 13 overs.