Council is to lodge complaint over traveller site approval

Councillors plan to lodge a complaint against the recent approval of a travellers’ site, claiming that the appeal was ‘handled diabolically’.

Residents and councillors voiced their concerns after the approval of seven travellers pitches on Old Black Park Road following a hearing at Wrexham Memorial Hall.

The planning inspector, Melissa Hall, granted the application despite being presented with evidence from Chirk Town Council, Wrexham Council and residents objecting against the site. However, the evidence was rejected because it had not been submitted by the deadline and therefore was not in the public domain and could not be used.

At the monthly meeting of the town council, councillors heard that the inspector was welcoming feedback and complaints after the appeal.

Cllr Jackie Allen said: “I do not believe that site is fit for habitation. We appreciate that everyone needs somewhere to live but that site is not safe.”

Cllr Hemmings added: “The appeal was handled diabolically, there were over 50 objections disregarded and the harassment of some residents and councillors was not noted.”

Councillors said that the decision could not be overturned, but were hoping actions could be taken to ‘heal’ the matter.

n There were new faces at the recent Chirk Town Council meeting as four councillors were co-opted.

The council welcomed Cllr Gareth Baines, Cllr Eleanor Burnham, Cllr Dorothy Griffiths and Cllr Lynne Painter to the meeting.