Family of four escapes as fire rips through house

Occupants of a house in Trefonen had a lucky escape when a fire took hold of their home.

The blaze ripped through the roof of the property at Briarbank when an oil tank caught fire on Sunday night causing major damage to the home.

Firefighters from Chirk and Ellesmere were initially called out as Oswestry were tackling another fire. Crews were still on the scene yesterday morning damping down.

Deryn Jones, of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Crews found the property was fully involved in the fire. The roof was completely ablaze.

“Four firefighters with breathing apparatus used three jets to fight the fire.

“There were no casualties.”

Relief crews from across the region, including Shrewsbury and Whitchurch, were called to support overnight with the final crew leaving the scene at about 11.15am.

Murray MacGregor, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said one ambulance was in attendance to check over an elderly neighbour, who was discharged at the scene.

n Meanwhile, firefighters from Oswestry were also called out to Woolston at around 10.15pm on Saturday night to reports of a burning smell within a property, caused by excess unburned fuel in a boiler.