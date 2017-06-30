It's all aboard for Ellesmere annual regatta

The Rotary Club of Ellesmere will hold its Bell Boat Regatta on the Mere this weekend.

Races begin at noon on Sunday followed by attractions in Cremorne Gardens, music from Ukey Monster, archery sessions, a birds of prey display, funfair and lots more.

Last year’s open race winners, Tony T’s Torpedoes, will be aiming to add a third victory in a row to their tally and are keen to take on any opposition.

Similarly, the Red Lionesses are confident they can repeat last year’s victory in the women’s race.

Regatta chairman Geoff Corfield said: “This stellar day in the Ellesmere calendar allows people of all ages to have a tremendous amount of fun while supporting the charitable work that is carried out in the local community.

“Last year the event raised a record amount and we aim to do the same in 2017.”

The main beneficiary will be Parkinson’s UK with residual money being placed in the Ellesmere Rotary’s Charity Trust Fund.

For more information about the regatta, contact Geoff on 01939 270313.

Anyone interested in joining the club should call the secretary on 01691 622359.