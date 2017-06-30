High Sheriff visits town's CCTV hub

The High Sheriff of Shropshire has taken a behind-the-scenes peek at Oswestry’s award-winning CCTV system.

Charles Lillis visited the base at Oswestry Police Station where he and his wife, Vee, saw first-hand the recently upgraded system which has 15 high-definition cameras across Oswestry town centre and Gobowen railway station.

He also met with volunteers and CCTV co-ordinator Jim Stafford.

Mr Lillis is from Whittington and took office as High Sheriff in March.

He said: “They have extremely sophisticated CCVT cameras covering the centre of Oswestry with which they can monitor the movement of people and cars.

“They not only enable the police to deal more rapidly and efficiently with trouble of every kind on the streets, but have also been very effective in re-uniting lost children with their parents and sending assistance to those who are clearly in distress.

“This service is run entirely by a team of volunteers, who do an extraordinary job in keeping us all safe in Oswestry. They are always looking for new recruits – for more information on the service or if you are thinking of volunteering, please email oswestrycctv@btconnect.com”

The CCTV system received a £68,000 upgrade in 2015 and was hailed as one of the best in the country by the former West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner Bill Longmore.

It has been in operation since 2001 and has led to more than 2,500 arrests.