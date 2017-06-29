£4m windfall 'losing £86,000 every year'

A councillor has called for an urgent meeting to discuss the spending of the £4 million Smithfield windfall.

Councillor Duncan Kerr said members of the town council needed to decide how the money would be spent after learning the fund is decreasing in value by £86,000 every year when the rate of inflation is balanced against interest rates.

The £4m was received from the failed out-of-town development off Shrewsbury Road, with the proviso it must be spent for the benefit of Oswestry.

Cllr Kerr said: “I’m not aware of any proposal to spend that money.

“We need an urgent meeting of the council to consider what we do in terms of investing this money for the benefit of the community.

“We don’t want another year when are losing £90,000 with pathetic interest rates and inflation rates.

“We have a vision set out by the previous council and need to look at what the vision is for this council.”

Meanwhile, councillors have agreed to host a ‘vision event’ later in the year to look at the role of the council and its objectives for the next four years.

Councillor Paul Milner agreed with Cllr Kerr’s suggestion to speak to partner groups ahead of the event, adding: “We have some challenges over the next few years and we need to be brought together to look at a way forward.

“We have to discuss the windfall and we need to be bold enough to ask our partners to see what they can do, to ask what are our strengths and what are our weaknesses, and what are the big issues.”

Councillor Vince Hunt added: “We had a lot of response from our peers last year who felt this was the best council in the country.

“We do need to speak to our partners and find out what they think we do well. Sometimes you don’t like the answers, but you have to take them on board.”