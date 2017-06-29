Half marathon will return - but with improvements

A race in Oswestry will return in 2018 – but safety concerns must be addressed.

Clive Knowles, owner of the British Ironwork Centre which hosted the inaugural Oswestry Half Marathon in April, made the promise as he spoke to town councillors last week.

He also requested the support of the council for 2018.

Mr Knowles said: “We want to do more with growing it and making it a bigger success.

“There were 1,700 runners at the Shrewsbury race, which isn’t such a great number from our 1,000 runners – and that was only our first race, so we really need to make something of this.

“We really need to pull the town together to make this a brilliant event.”

Councillor Duncan Kerr, who took part in the marathon himself, praised the race and the people of Oswestry for showing their support – but voiced concerns over the safety of runners in Oswestry with traffic breaking road closures.

He told the meeting: “I hope there are more but you need to overcome these obstacles before the council can put its name to the race.”

Mr Knowles explained the BIC only hosted the event, but that it would be more involved with organisers UK Run Chat in the future.

He also revealed some road closure signs had been taken away by pranksters who were then pictured with them on social media.

He added: “We are brave enough at the British Ironwork Centre to do new things without fear of criticism.”

Ahead of the meeting, resident Peter Avery had questioned why runners were allowed to exit on to the B5009 Babbinswood road, when highways officers had previously said it could not be used as an exit to traffic. A spokesperson for Shropshire Council confirmed the B5009 was closed on the day and explained: “Land can be used for certain one-off events without planning permission.”