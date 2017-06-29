FC Oswestry are back in action

FC Oswestry Town will kick-off their pre-season programme on Saturday when they entertain Liver Academy at Park Hall (3pm).

The following week they will entertain Middlewich Town, also at Park Hall at 3pm, before their first away friendly as they travel to Chester Nomads for a 10.30am start.

They will play Wrexham-based FC Queens Park on July 18, but the location is subject to change if The New Saints progress to the Champions League second qualifying round.

The Advertizer will confirm details closer to the date.

Further friendlies follow with Denbigh Town (A, July 21, 7.30pm), Llanidloes Town (H, July 25, 8pm), Porthmadog (A, July 29, 2.30pm) and Llanfair United (H, August 1, 9pm).

Town will kick-off their season off on August 12.

Meanwhile, Town have been handed a home clash with Chadderton in the Macron Cup and an away draw to Sandbach United in the re-named LWC Drinks Cup, with dates and times to be confirmed.