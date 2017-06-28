Ellesmere stay in promotion hunt

Ellesmere picked up an important win to stay in the hunt for promotion from the Shropshire County Cricket League Division Two on Saturday.

The Meremen headed to Shifnal 3rds who took first use of the facilities but were bowled out for 167 in 40 overs with a solid display with the ball from Ellesmere.

Gary Davies top scored for Shifnal with 39 as plenty made starts but failed to push on.

Kieran Barry picked up 3-43 from his eight overs while Rajinder Singh Saggu finished with 2-19, also from eight overs while Felix Ashley, Joe Austin and Troy Newton all grabbed a wicket apiece.

There were two run outs.

In reply, Ellesmere coasted home to earn the win as skipper Jonathan Mitchell led the way home with a smashing 108 not out, carrying his bat throughout the innings.

He was given support from Ashley’s 29 and Singh Saggu’s 31 not out as Ellesmere reached their target inside 34 overs, and picking up 20 points in the process.

Ellesmere will look to close the 40-point gap on the top two with a trip to Wheaton Aston on Saturday – stumps at 1pm.