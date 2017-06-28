Gr-eight news - Oswestry win again

Just because he fails to make a high score with the bat, it doesn’t mean Warrick Fynn isn’t going to make a big impact on the game.

Fynn’s spin bowling, together with that of fellow left-armer Mark Robinson, proved the decisive factor as Oswestry won at Pershore on Saturday to open up a 43-point gap at the top of the Birmingham League Division Two table.

Pershore had reached 61-0 in reply to Oswestry’s 215-7, and looked on course to make a decent fist of chasing their target.

But within a couple of overs of Fynn and Robinson coming into the attack, the home side had collapsed to 68-7.

They were eventually bowled out for 120, with Fynn taking 5-27 and Robinson 3-36.

Earlier, Oswestry’s star performer with the bat had been skipper Robbie Clarke, who hit a superb 84 before being run out with a few balls left of the innings.

Fynn (29) and Joe Carrasco (27) had shared another half-century opening stand before Clarke took charge, and Dean Suter hit 37 off 33 balls to boost the total near the end.

Next up for Oswestry is a home game on Saturday (midday) with second-placed Fordhouses, who lost by 10 wickets to Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.

“It’s a huge game, and hopefully we’ll get a good crowd to watch it,” said Clarke. “A win on Saturday would be massive, but we know we’ve got to keep working hard.

“It was a spinner’s paradise at the weekend, and we thought we’d got a good score – fortunately we were right.”