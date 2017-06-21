Overnight maternity services suspended again in Oswestry

Maternity services at Oswestry's Midwife-led Unit (MLU) will be suspended until July 11.



Health bosses apologied as they made the announcement - which will also affect Ludlow - earlier today.

It comes after a series of overnight closure in recent weeks due to staff sickness.

Anthea Gregory-Page, deputy head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “We’re really sorry that services continue to be disrupted by on-going staff sickness. This is something beyond our control, which we are managing."

Day services will continue and women booked to give birth at the affected MLUs will be offered an alternative birth at Shrewsbury or Wrekin LUs or the Consultant-Led Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Meanwhile, services will be suspended at Bridgnorth MLU from 8am on Friday until 8am on Tuesday, June 27.

