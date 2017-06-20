Oswestry Film Company are looking for a lecturer.

The children have been cast – now it’s time to find a teacher for the latest Oswestry Community Film.

Rocking Horse Studios contacted the Advertizer to help them search for children to take part in ‘Run For Your Life’, an anti-bullying film that is being shot at North Shropshire College.

Gareth Thomas, producer of the film, said that the most recent auditions that took place lasted two days because of the amount of potential actors that came in.

“Now that we have cast the teenagers, we are looking for a woman to play the part of a teacher. We’re hoping to have an equally good response to these auditions,” said Gareth.

The film is looking for a woman, aged 30-50, to play the part of the female college lecturer who plays a decisive supporting role in the plot of film. ‘Gwen’, is described as a happy and loyal but stern teacher.

Auditions take place on Saturday, June 24 at Oswestry Memorial Hall from 11am.

For those interested in auditioning, you must book a time for your audition slot and you will receive an audition pack.

For more information and to book your audition, send an email to rockinghorsestudios1207@gmail.com or ring 01691 570961 or 07495 335775.