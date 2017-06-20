Oswestry sports clubs in discussions over super stadium

Sports clubs in Oswestry are in discussions about plans to build a new multi-million-pound stadium close to the town’s leisure centre.

It would be shared between the area’s two biggest football clubs, The New Saints and FC Oswestry Town, as well as the rugby club.

The cost is likely to start at £2m but could be as much as £5m – although it is understood some funding from football authorities would be available.

And the chairman of The New Saints, multi-millionaire Mike Harris, today told the Advertizer he was willing to bankroll the project – even though it could cost him millions.

The Welsh champions, who are about to play in the qualifying round of Europe’s biggest football competition, the Champions League, wanted to build a stadium near North Shropshire College and the leisure centre a few years ago.

When that fell through, Mr Harris instead built the present complex at The Venue at Park Hall.

But the club would love to have a base closer to the town centre.

Steve Charmley, deputy leader of Shropshire Council and a former president of Oswestry Rugby Club, confirmed initial discussions had taken place between sports clubs.

“It’s something we have been looking into – at this stage we just want to see what would be possible,” he said.

“But there have been nothing more than initial discussions at this point.

“Sport Oswestry, North Shropshire College, TNS, the rugby club and Oswestry Town have all been in those discussions but there’s nothing to report yet. It’s more than a pipedream, but not by much. It’s something we have had in our minds for a long time as all the clubs need extra playing space.

“Take the rugby club. We’re catering for 300 children every Sunday, we have two or three senior teams and then there are our women’s and girls’ teams. Having extra playing space would help ease some of the pressures.

“I’m sure The New Saints would love the stadium. Park Hall is fine, but if they happened to draw a big club in the Champions League, like Celtic, they’d have to go and play in Shrewsbury, Wrexham or Cardiff.

“There’s a lot to look at. There’s the cost of a stadium, you’re looking at £700,000 for the pitch, lighting is another £100,000 – you’d need a couple of million to start it. Then we’d have to look at who would run it day-to-day. The New Saints run a stadium now, but a new one would need to have community involvement, too.

“I don’t want to talk for Mike Harris, but I’m sure he’d love to have a stadium closer to town to recreate what we had when Oswestry played at the old Victoria Road ground. The New Saints do suffer with the barrier that is the A5.

“It’s easy to cross the A5 most times, but it’s a mental barrier as much as a physical one. It’s just tough getting people out to Park Hall. The rugby club suffers with that, too.”