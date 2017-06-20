Generous Oswestry residents support Grenfell Tower appeal

The plight of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire has inspired a wave of generosity across Oswestry.

Rachel Howell from Oswestry shared a post on Facebook asking people to donate clothes, toiletries, homeware and baby supplies for the families whose homes were destroyed in the London blaze.

At least 78 people have died or are missing presumed dead after a fire swept through the tower block in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Twenty-four people remain in hospital – 12 of those in critical care.

The mother-of-three has paid tribute to the hundreds of people and local businesses who have donated items to be sent to London.

She said: “When I saw what had happened on the news I just sat there and my heart broke seeing a man trapped in his flat.

“I felt helpless because there was nothing I could do to help them. But I put something on Facebook asking people to donate and I’m overwhelmed by the response.”

Rachel estimates around 300 kind-hearted people have dropped off donations at her house and within 48 hours her front room was filled with boxes packed with clothes, baby food, sanitary items, toiletries, toys and more.

She added: “I can’t thank everyone who has donated enough, especially Jane, Guy and David Howell who have helped me and supplied all the boxes.

“There is so much hate in the world but we have proved that there are a lot of kind and generous people as well.”

Ross Jermy from InXpress courier service in Wrexham offered to send the boxes to London free of charge.

So far more than two million pounds has been raised for the residents of Grenfell Tower.