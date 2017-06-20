Elderly woman freed from car following crash on A5 near Chirk

Published date: 20 June 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
An elderly woman had to be freed from a car following a crash on the A5 near Chirk just before 6.45pm yesterday.

But emergency repairs mean although the southbound carriageway has now reopened, those travelling north towards Wrexham are being diverted through Overton.

It is anticipated the repairs will carry on for most of the day. 

Fire crews were requested by the Wales Ambulance Service to assist with freeing the female from a car after the smash.

Crews from Chirk helped to free the lady who was aided by ambulance teams.

