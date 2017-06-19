Appeal after alleged indecent exposure in Hengoed

A pensioner was left shaken after an alleged indecent exposure incident in Hengoed.



The 66-year-old woman was walking her dog when she was approached by a white Transit van at about 3.30pm on Friday, June 16.

The offender pulled up alongside the victim and asked for directions to Oswestry. At the same time it is believed that the man had been exposing himself within the vehicle while committing a lewd act. He left the scene in the direction of Weston Rhyn after another vehicle approached.

He is described as white, aged around 40 and of large build, with dark shaved hair and unshaven, and wearing a white or cream coloured polo shirt.

PC David Wagg of West Mercia Police, said: “This type of incident is extremely rare in the area and I would like to reassure the community that we are taking this report extremely seriously.

“We are especially appealing to the driver who appeared to interrupt the incident, to come forward, as they may have vital information that may assist with the investigation.

“Officers will be giving particular attention to the area and I would urge anyone with information that could assist with our inquiry to contact Police on 101 and quote incident 548s of June 16, 2017, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”