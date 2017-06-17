Finn's one to watch in future

Keep an eye out for the name Finn Bowdler in years to come – he’ s very keen to make a name for himself in the golf world.

The 10-year-old started playing at Oswestry about three years ago and, like many youngsters, initially had a handicap of ‘about 40’.

But hours of practise has seen that tumble to 24 – and it’s still coming down.

His dedication has helped him play in a whole host of regional tournaments with no little success.

He plays for the Shropshire and Herefordshire under-14s and has competed in the past three Peewee Tour events, a Shropshire and Herefordshire Golf Union initiative to encourage youngsters to get into the sport.

“He was runner-up in that last year and also qualified for the Midlands regional final of the Wee Wonders,” said dad Stuart.

“He’s playing well at the moment and is top of the Oswestry juniors’ nine-hole league.

“He’s getting to the stage where his handicap is starting to plummet, even though it’s difficult for someone his age as when he takes part in competitions he has to play off the yellow tees.

“But he loves it. He’s hitting 200-yard drives now and just loves playing – he’d be at the club all the time if he could. He’s got a putting mat and a practice net in the garden at home, that’s how keen he is!

“What’s great at Oswestry though is how well the other juniors look after him. The club has a tremendous junior set-up. Finn is one of the youngest and the 15 and 16-year-olds go out of their way to help him and go out on the course with him.”

Finn, a pupil at Packwood Haugh School in Ruyton-XI-Towns, says his favourite player is Ricky Fowler. And he’s setting his sights high.

Dad Stuart added: “Two Oswestry members, Ian Woosnam and Harry Weetman, have gone on to become Ryder Cup captains. Finn would like to become the third...”