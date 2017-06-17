Let's all get the town looking bloomin' great

The sun is shining and the countdown is on for Oswestry In Bloom 2017.

Once again Margaret Thrower – daughter of the horticultural expert and Blue Peter gardener, the late Percy Thrower – will be touring the town in July to judge the most eye-catching displays.

She will be joined by Betty Gull, chairman of the Oswestry In Bloom Committee.

Entries can be received from residential properties – including flats – as well as town centre and industrial estate based businesses, and schools and colleges.

Those who do take part will also assist in the town’s bid for a record-breaking 13th gold award in the Heart of England awards.

Miss Gull said: “We would ask that local residents and businesses come on board with this competition and thereby assisting Oswestry to reach a high standard in the Heart of England in Bloom competition which will be judged on July 12. This can be achieved by keeping their properties, gardens, shop fronts and any other business premises weed free and generally tidy.

“The Committee would like to thank to all those local businesses who took part in 2016, which saw Oswestry presented with its 12th Gold Award in the Heart of England in Bloom competition, we really want to make it 13.”

