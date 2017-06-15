'An absolute star' - Tributes to popular Llanfyllin man, 24, killed in A483 collision

A WELL-KNOWN and popular young man from Llanfyllin has died after being involved in a traffic collision near Oswestry.

24-year-old Daniel Mark Hughes, known as ‘Danny’ to friends and family, passed away on Sunday, June 4.

Tributes to Daniel have been posted across social media sites, describing him as a lovely young man and an absolute star.

Speaking about their loss, Daniel’s family said: “We are truly heartbroken at the tragic and cruel loss of our beautiful son and brother Danny.

“A young man with so much to live for, always smiling, and so full of fun. Whatever he did, he did to the absolute best of his ability, and in the words of one of his many friends, he was the best at whatever he did.

“He was kind and thoughtful, but never sought praise or reward. He was a very special young man, who touched so many hearts. Rest in Peace sweet man xxx.”

Danny worked at Severn Fabrications, and the company’s facebook page posted: “Danny Hughes you were the kindest, loveliest, hard working and funniest lad you could wish to meet.

“You always had a huge smile and an even bigger personality, you’ve left a massive hole not only in our close knit firm but in our lives.

“We are privileged to have worked with you and honoured to call you our friend, we’re going to miss you soooooo much.

“Our thoughts are with your family.”

Daniel attended Llanfyllin High School and Sixth Form where he is fondly remembered by his past peers and the school staff.

Acting headteacher Llyr Thomas said: “He was with us up until sixth form studying A levels and he got three very good A levels.

“He was very popular and respected by his peers and staff.

“What really made him stand out was his athletic ability. He was a very talented sportsman who represented the school in both individual and team events.

“He was lightning fast.

“He had a great attitude. It is very sad and he will be missed by the community.”

Daniel leaves his parents, Lyn and Ian, and his Staffordshire bull terrier Charles.

The funeral service will be held in St Myllin’s Church, Llanfyllin, on June 22 at 12.30pm and cremation at Emstrey Crematorium, Shrewsbury at 2.45pm.