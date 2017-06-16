999 call-out for women firefighters

An urgent call has gone out to see women join Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

There are currently vacancies for on-call firefighters at stations including Oswestry and Baschurch, but recruits are needed at all of the county fire stations.

In a bid to attract more women to join the 26 women already with SFRS, a ‘taster day’ will be held at Oswestry fire station on Saturday from 9.30am to 12.30pm to give an insight into life as a firefighter, see the fire appliances, put on fire kit and try out breathing apparatus.

“There have been women firefighters in fire stations in Shropshire and across the UK for many years, but it is a career that many women generally don’t consider,” said Hayley Gazey, of the brigade’s human resources department.

“We provide training, support, promotion opportunities, excellent pay and conditions of service. If you want a rewarding career that is a little bit different then firefighting could be the job for you.”

Those who would like to join must live within five minutes of a fire station, be physically fit and will be highly trained with weekly sessions to keep their skills up to date.

At the event candidates can talk to firefighters, learn about the recruitment process, tour the fire station and checkout the equipment.

For more information call 01743 260441 or turn up at the taster session in Oswestry on Saturday.