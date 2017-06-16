Medieval battle to mark Whittington Castle's restoration

A celebration battle will mark the 10 years since the restoration of Whittington Castle.

The Medieval fortress reopened its doors to the public in June 2007 by HRH Duke of Gloucester following a major £1.5 million project that halted the decline of the Grade One listed structure.

Although there won’t be any royalty at the anniversary celebration, the weekend of entertainment on June 24 and 25 will see 13th-century knights clashing swords in a bid to win gold in a new event – Knights in Battle.

Sue Ellis, castle manager, said: “Knights In Battle Medieval Society is a Sheffield-based group specialising in bringing Medieval history to life.

“Their goal is to produce an excellent appearance and a high quality of entertainment at public events.

“The society represents the household – the soldiers, captain, cooks, armourers and other camp followers.

“They will be staging a 13th-century foot tournament between chainmail armoured knights. In this show you can be a gallant knight, squire, lord, lady or peasant in an action-packed clash of arms.”

The castle will be open from 10am to 4pm on both days. The admission will be £2 for adults and £1 for children.

For more details call 01691 662500.