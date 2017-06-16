Enjoy tastes from around the world

Tastes from all over the world will delight dads this Father’s Day weekend at Ellesmere Food and Drink Festival.

The 11th annual event takes place on Saturday and Sunday across Ellesmere Market Hall and Town Hall and will offer some unusual goods.

Co-organiser Lincoln McMullan said: “There’s something for the whole family, though with it being Father’s Day weekend, we’re hoping dads will find their favourite food and top tipple.”

There will be the chance to try pizza cones, Indian street food, Thai bites, French flavours, Italian deli and lots more.

The popular festival was launched by Mr McMullan to promote Ellesmere and the fabulous local and regional food produced in the area.

He added: “I thought why not? We have a lot of other festivals and we have so much good, local, fresh produce here we need to show off.

“I think nowadays everyone is conscious about where their food comes from.

“You know when you come here, you meet the producers face to face, you know it’s fresh, good honest food.”

For more information visit www.ellesmerefoodfestival.co.uk