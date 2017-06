A popular Italian eatery which closed last year is set to return to Oswestry.

Italiano Vero, which used to be on the Bailey Head, is relocating to the former Lawrence’s Direct shop on Church Street.

Owner Enrico Vittone has a 10-year lease on the building and has applied to Shropshire Council for a change of use from a retail space to a restaurant.

Planners are expected to make a decision by July 19.